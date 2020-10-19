



As time is passing, we are getting more and more information about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. Just recently, Galaxy S21 has appeared on 3C certification. Now, the phone has appeared in the latest set of renders from @onleaks. Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra Images Reveal Camera Design.

According to the renders, both phones will come with centered punch hole. The Galaxy S21 will have a flat 6.2” panel whereas the Ultra model will have a screen between 6.7-6.9”.

Around the back, the S21 has three vertically stacked cameras while the flash now housed separately from the camera bump. On the other hand, the S21 Ultra will come with an even more substantial camera bump around its back with four lenses.

The vanilla Galaxy S21 has appeared on 3C previously with the model number SM-G9910. The listing has revealed the phone will come with a 25W charging just like its predecessor.

On the other hand, Samsung is also planning to bring the coming Galaxy S21 series quite earlier than its predecessors. The Galaxy S21 series will reportedly launch in January 2021.

Obviously, more official information is yet to come. Hopefully, we will get more information about the coming series in the coming weeks. Till then stay tuned for more updates. Do tell us in the comment section below what new feature do you want to see in the upcoming S21 series.

