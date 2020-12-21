Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Renders Reveal Exciting Colors

The Korean tech giant keeps on launching new devices on and off, and this is the reason for their ever-growing popularity. Not only the devices are of great quality but also poses some extraordinary features. While the company has announced about its working on latest devices including Galaxy S21, fans were quite anxious to know every single detail of the device. After a long wait, we have come across Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Renders.

Thanks to our leaksters that before the company officially launches specifications of the devices, we get 80 percent of the information prior to it in the form of rumours and leaks. While we have some idea regarding Samsung Galaxy S21, we have recently come across the renders of the smartphone which confirms some of the information we previously had while negates a little bit of it as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official Renders

The entry-level S21 official renders reveals how the device will look like in its four colour line. Below are the renders of Samsung Galaxy S21 that we have come across.

So the above renders show beautiful colors of Galaxy S21. Out of white, black, purple and pink, I found purple and pink extremely graceful. However, if someone wants to go for boyish kind of option, white is also cool. We can see the matching camera cutout in all four devices along with the metallic side frame of the same color. No doubt, regardless of the fact that these are entry-level devices, the company has given special importance to its looks.

As far as the information we have right now is concerned, S21 will come in two storage variants including 128GB and 256 GB and both will be power be midrange Exynos 2100 in Pakistan whereas other regions will carry Snapdragon 888. The display will be 6.3″ long and will support slimmer bezels.

The device will have 125 MP camera at the back supported by another 64 MP telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom. Currently, there are no words regarding the price of the device. Furthermore, since we have extracted all the information from rumours, we cannot guarantee whether the device will carry the same features when it launches. So let us wait and watch for the right time.

