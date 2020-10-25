



Soon after the launch of Note10 series, Samsung has started working on its high-end series, Galax S21. The Galaxy S21 series will include three smartphones including a regular, a Plus and an Ultra version. The CAD-based renders of the S21 and S21 Ultra have appeared earlier this week. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus CAD Renders Reveal the key Specs. Let’s have a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus CAD Renders Reveal These Specs

The Galaxy s21 plus camera island appears to be part of the metal frame that surrounds the phone. Also, the phone has equal size bezels on all four sides.

Moreover, the phone will have a 6.7” screen which is equal to the current S20+. Also, it will measure 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.85 mm. Also, the phone will come with more battery capacity as compared to the current S20+. It will have 4,800 mAh capacity with the same 25W charging support as the current model.

The selfie camera design will be unchanged. It will have a single centered punch hole. The resolution is not known yet, Moreover, it will have the card tray on top, USB-C and loudspeaker on bottom and power and volume on the side.

Additionally, this year we may get the Galaxy S21-series in January instead of in February. However, the actual sale will begin in early February. There is no confirmed reason for this schedule. One reason could be to maintain a gap between Galaxy S21 and next-gen Galaxy Z foldable launch.

