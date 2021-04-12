Samsung Galaxy S21/ S21+/S21 Ultra Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Here's the FBR Tax on the Galaxy S Series, the Galaxy S21 / S21+ & S21 Ultra Tax, if you plan to import it to Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax Payable (All Variants) :

PKR 31,520 (On Passport)

PKR 40,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ PTA Tax Payable (All Variants) :

PKR 31,520 (On Passport)

PKR 40,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tax Payable (All Variants) :

PKR 31,520 (On Passport)

PKR 40,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series PTA Tax Updated 2021!

Samsung’s S series has always been their best line-up and many of us want to get our hands on the latest entries in this series, the S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra. But, some of us might get it as a gift from our family members or friends living abroad, some import in order to cut costs. If you or any of your family members or your relative plans to do so, the duties mentioned above are what you’d have to pay for the Galaxy S21 Series to work with the local networks after 60 Days.

The import duties on all 3, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are the same, as they all cost over $500.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

The tax/customs duty on these smartphones is the most that FBR charges (smartphones over 500USD).

Note: Your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival if you do not register it with PTA by paying the tax/customs duty. Basically, after that, you won’t be able to use any local SIM in that particular phone.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you.

How to Pay the FBR / PTA Tax?

Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info. Or dial *8484# from your phone to get, follow the steps and get the PSID (that you’ll have to show at the bank) and the amount that needs to be paid.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.