



Every year Samsung launched its Galaxy S-series phones in March. But it seems like, the coming Galaxy S21 series will launch quite earlier than its predecessors. According to some reports from Korean media, the S21 series might launch as early as December this year. However now, SamMobile claims that Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch in January 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series will Launch in January

However, the actual sale will begin in early February. There is no confirmed reason for this schedule. One reason could be to maintain a gap between Galaxy S21 and next-gen Galaxy Z foldable launch.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S21 has now certified on 3C giving us a hint that the company has actually started working on the series. The vanilla Galaxy S21 has appeared with the model number SM-G9910. The listing has revealed the phone will come with a 25W charging just like its predecessor.

Previously, Galaxy S21 Ultra has appeared in some leaks. According to the rumours, the display size of the phone will be 6.9 Inch while the type is Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours. The internal storage of the phone is 256 – 512 GB along with 12/16 GB RAM.

Obviously, more official information is yet to come. Hopefully, we will get more information about the coming series in the coming weeks. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

