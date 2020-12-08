As the launch date is approaching, we are getting more detail about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series. The series has appeared in many leaks and bagged some certifications as well. The previous reports claim that the upcoming series will ship without a charger or earphones. However now, it is confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S21 Series won’t have A Charger or Earphones in the Box.

This has been revealed by Brazil’s regulatory agency, Anatel. Here is a screenshot in Portuguese revealing that all three phones of the series will not have a charger or headphones.

Furthermore, Anatel tested the S21 phones with two different chargers, both 25W. Samsung will happily sell you one of those separately, of course.

The series is expected to launch in the mid-January. As far as the specs of all these models are concerned, they have appeared in many leaks. Both the vanilla and Plus versions will come with FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size matches with the last year for the smaller models. The S21 model will have a 6.2-inches screen. While the S21+ and S21 Ultra will have 6.7” and 6.8” respectively. Also, the Ultra model will come with a higher-resolution 1440p LTPO display.

Moreover, the company is also planning to bring the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset in the phones. Samsung Galaxy S21 Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888. The phone comes with a model number SM-G991U and is the chipset listed is “lahaina”. This is the codename for the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

