Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specs- Titled Best Phone Year

As we are heading towards the end of November, and it is time to think about the next smartphone range to grab our attention. Most probably, the next smartphone series would be the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

According to the report, a Twitter Tipster named Ice Universe has unveiled the dummy pictures of three phones. You may observe that the cameras on the back of the new phones are a bit different than the ones on the 2020 units.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only phone of the three that offers curved display

5nm chips will power all three upcoming latest smartphones. Moreover, in the United States, China, and Canada, we should see the Snapdragon 875 chipset under the hood. In most other countries of the world, the Samsung Exynos 2100 will be driving the flagship line.

The back camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be led by the 2nd-generation 108 Megapixels camera that along with pixel binning, provides sharp and detailed 12MP pictures. The model also offers a 10MP Telephoto camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is again featuring the 100x Space Zoom. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra debuted this feature, but it was dropped because of its poor performance. Galaxy Ultra also has a laser autofocus system.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Offers fantastic Specs

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the best Samsung phone so far, as it is having improved features and a fantastic 108MP camera. Galaxy S21 Ultra is using an LTPO display with a 6.8-inch large display and a 120Hz refresh rate, this means that this phone is going to have s smooth and buttery scrolling and touch system.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 will have many same features. They offer 6.7-inch and 6.2-inch display screens.

Besides this, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 would not use an LTPO display that means when enabled, the refresh rate of 120Hz cannot be changed. That means that the only way to save battery life on these models will be to disable the 120Hz refresh rate and keep the rate at 60Hz speed.

Both these phones are OK for routine use, but the S20 ultra has buttery scrolling along with the wide display screen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is offering a massive battery of 5000 mAh. On the other hand, Galaxy S21 plus is offering a 4800 mAh battery and Galaxy S21 is having a 4000 mAh battery.

The prices of these three phones are still not revealed, but in our opinion, Galaxy S21 Ultra will be worth buying.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen