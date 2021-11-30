We all know that Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy S22 series. Nowadays, the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been a frequent topic of leaks. Today leakster Ice Universe detailed the cameras vanilla and plus models, both of which will use the same hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Cameras Detailed

First of all, the phone will feature a 50 MP sensor, a 1/1.57” sensor with 1.0 µm pixels and an f/1.8 aperture. This sounds like the Samsung GN5 and Sony IMX766 sensors. For comparison, the main 12MP camera on the S21 and S21+ has a 1/1.76” sensor with 1.8µm pixels.

The telephoto camera will switch from the current lossless digital zoom approach to a more traditional optical zoom with 3x magnification (f/2.4 aperture). This will be a 10MP sensor with a 1/3.94” optical format and 1.0µm pixels.

Furthermore, there will be a 12MP sensor for the ultra wide camera – 1/2.55” in size with 1.4µm pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. This is essentially the same as on the S21 series. The selfie camera will be the same as on the S21/S21+ as well, meaning a 10MP sensor (1/3.24”, 1.22µm) with an f/2.2 aperture.

However, the previous leaks have revealed the camera details of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra model will have a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide, 10MP 10x periscope and 10MP 3x telephoto module. The selfie camera is rumoured to have a 40MP resolution, just like for the previous two Ultras.

Anyhow, we will get more information about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned.

