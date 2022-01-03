We already knew that Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy S22 series. However, it is unclear about the chipset the series will come with. But according to some authentic reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with Exynos 2200 chipset although the chipset is still in the development phase. Anyhow, Samsung has revealed a teaser hinting that the Exynos 2200 chipset will feature AMD graphics, so we can easily say that Samsung Galaxy S22 will be a gaming phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Could be a Gaming Phone As Exynos 2200 will Feature AMD Graphics

Samsung is also having an event on January 11 to launch its powerful chipset. In the teaser, the company also revealed that the next Exynos will come with the new GPU born from RDNA 2.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

However, it is for sure that Samsung will release Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, in other parts of the world, the series could feature the Exynos 2200.

On the other hand, Samsung has not revealed much information about the Galaxy S22 series. The latest renders suggest that the Galaxy S22 series would feature an S Pen slot to bring it closer to the Galaxy Note series.

However, some reports are claiming that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 1TB internal storage and 16GB RAM. There will also be a 12GB RAM variant and three other internal storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

We will surely get more information about the series and the chipset in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

