Samsung Galaxy S22 Flagships will be Built from Discarded Fishing nets

Samsung is all ready to launch Samsung Galaxy S22 Flagships and following this, the Korean company is about to make some announcements at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is going to be held on February 9th, 2022. Among many other announcements, the most important one is the material that will be used in the manufacturing of the Samsung smartphones. Like many other multinational companies, Samsung is also trying to make this place better than before to live in and in an effort to do so, the company has adopted a new initiative to make this environment more tech-friendly than before. To do so, the company has planned to make smartphones from fishing nets.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Flagships will Take up the Environmental Friendly Approach

Yes, you have read it right. This new creative material was announced in a blog post. While telling about it, the company revealed that it will repurpose dumped fishing nets for new Galaxy devices. The fishing nets are usually thrown in oceans that cause environmental hazards which we cannot even imagine. To save the Earth, Samsung will use these resources to make Galaxy Devices.

While the company announced its environmentally friendly approach, it did not mention how this approach will be incorporated practically into smartphones.

While telling about this, Samsung wrote:

“Now and into the future, Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout our entire product lineup, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9th at Unpacked,”

Currently, Samsung has adopted premium material for the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S series ie; skipping plastic. The new innovative idea to fo Green Way will definitely change things.

“These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper,”

Samsung has always remained conscious of environmental hazards. This is clear from another previous move of the company when it skipped the charging cable and adapter in a bid to reduce e-waste.

While right now we have faggy information regarding the new approach, Samsung unpacked is just two days away we expect more about this Go Green Initiative.

