Samsung Galaxy S22: Security Update is Already Here  

Samsung is the only firm that upgrades its smartphones with monthly security fixes faster than practically everyone else. The company is doing it again with the Galaxy S22 model this year. The April 2022 security patch was issued at the end of March. And Samsung is already updating the S22 with the May 2022 patch, which is even earlier than expected.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Security Update

The update (through SamMobile) is over 600MB in size, which is more than a typical security patch, yet the changelog just contains the usual bug fixes and enhancements. Because the S22 series is still new, Samsung may still be working out some post-launch kinks.

The Galaxy S22 is one of the best and favorite Android smartphones, but it has been plagued by issues since its launch, prompting Samsung to release many patches in March and April.

Where is the Update Accessible?

The update is easily obtainable in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. It comes with more territories receiving the OTA update in the coming days. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to see if it’s available.

Importance of Security Update

The primary goal of security updates is to keep your smartphone safe from malicious attackers. It is an update of the software that is frequently pushed out by a software developer to all devices running the software that requires it. The patch updates are delayed since the hole or vulnerability is not detected before the significant update, or original program is deployed.

We’ll update this post as soon as Samsung releases the May 2022 fix for more Galaxy phones.

