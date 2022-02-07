Samsung is having an unpacked event to launch the Galaxy S22 series on February 9. But unfortunately, it will not be available to all the countries initially. Samsung Galaxy S22 series will roll out in five countries and Pakistan is not one of them. The new Galaxy S22 series will be launched in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai. Most probably, it will launch here in March 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Will Launch in These Countries Initially

The next generation Galaxy series will use the advanced versions of low-light smartphone photography. The series will use vivid night vision technology. These flagship smartphone series might come in two variants, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Pro 5G.

The next level flagship will come with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will have up to 12GB of RAM. It is also expected to get Exynos in other regions. The smartphones will feature the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The battery size could be between 4,500-5,000mAh along with an 80W fast charger.

The upcoming Galaxy S22 series will feature a triple camera setup at the back. As the teaser suggests, the company will use large aperture sensors to focus on low-light and night photography.

“Nightography brings new depth and detail to photography and videography, even at night. The new S Series captures images and videos in low light with incredible clarity, while bold colours and rich detail pop from the screen, no matter the time of day,” said Samsung.

We have left only two days to get more official information about the series. So stay tuned.

