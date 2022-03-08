Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Most Unboxings: Guinness World Record

After the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still making the news. This time it has made it to the Guinness World Record. The World Record is of a very unusual category i.e. “Most people unboxing simultaneously”.

The “Most people unboxing simultaneously” category has been introduced a few years back. Last time in 2019 this record was taken by Xiaomi, when 703 people unboxed the device simultaneously. In India last week on 5th March an event of by the name #EpicUnboxing was held and Samsung set the new record. It left the Xiaomi record far behind with a 1820 simultaneous unboxing across 17 cities.

The #EpicUnboxing event was conducted in 17 cities of India with a total of 19 venues. Selected customers who had pre-booked Galaxy S22 Ultra, received their handsets earlier than their expected dates. Samsung gave the customers limited editions bundles containing Galaxy S22 Ultra with Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Furthermore they added a “Thank you” note for their precious customers for their support.

The Note read: “I am thankful to all our consumers and epic fans who came together to make this a truly historic day for Samsung,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director & Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

It was a very generous act from the Samsung and quite an innovative marketing tactic to motivate their customers to opt for their product.

