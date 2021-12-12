The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which could be called the Galaxy S22 Note, was spotted on Geekbench last month with model designation SM-S908B, Exynos 2200 SoC, and 8GB RAM. Now the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered variant has also appeared on the benchmark database, bearing model code SM-S908N and SM-S908U. The former is likely a Korean unit, and the latter could be a US variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Both variants run Android 12. However one model has 10GB of RAM, and the other has 8GB. A tipster recently claimed the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have two RAM options – 12GB and 16GB. But the listing only revealed the 8 and 10 GB variants. You can check in the pictures given below.

Compared to the Exynos 2200 variant, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model performed better in Geekbench 5’s single-core. It scored 1,219 single points while the Exynos 2200 unit achieved 691 points which are really impressive.

However, there isn’t too much of a difference between the multi-core performance of the two devices since Exynos 2200-powered S22 Ultra clocked 3,167 points, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant scored 3,154 points.

Anyhow, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But the series is most likely to launch on February 8, 2022, at a Galaxy Unpacked event. We will get more official information about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned.

