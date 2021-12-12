Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Dec 12, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which could be called the Galaxy S22 Note, was spotted on Geekbench last month with model designation SM-S908B, Exynos 2200 SoC, and 8GB RAM. Now the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered variant has also appeared on the benchmark database, bearing model code SM-S908N and SM-S908U. The former is likely a Korean unit, and the latter could be a US variant.

Both variants run Android 12. However one model has 10GB of RAM, and the other has 8GB. A tipster recently claimed the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have two RAM options – 12GB and 16GB. But the listing only revealed the 8 and 10 GB variants. You can check in the pictures given below.

Compared to the Exynos 2200 variant, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model performed better in Geekbench 5’s single-core. It scored 1,219 single points while the Exynos 2200 unit achieved 691 points which are really impressive.

However, there isn’t too much of a difference between the multi-core performance of the two devices since Exynos 2200-powered S22 Ultra clocked 3,167 points, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant scored 3,154 points.

Anyhow, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But the series is most likely to launch on February 8, 2022, at a Galaxy Unpacked event. We will get more official information about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned.

