Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and Most Premium S Series Experience Yet The best camera, performance, and connectivity ever on a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy S22 Ultra reimagines the mobile experience by merging the best Galaxy features of the Note and S series.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled Galaxy S22 Ultra, merging the best of two smartphone legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series – to set a new standard for premium smartphones. Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created.

“At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

From creative capabilities and productivity, to power and performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings everything you love about the Note experience — including its signature S Pen — to the S series.

Samsung’s Most Powerful S Series Phone Yet

For the first time ever, note users’ favorite built-in S Pen is coming to an S series device — and it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen we’ve ever made. With 70% lower latency you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra’s expansive screen and explore apps in new ways.

With S Pen, the S22 Ultra becomes more than a phone. It embraces the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done. The result is a mobile experience unlike any before.

With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, Galaxy S22 Ultra represents Samsung’s most premium look and feel. Luxurious glass and haze finishing adds an elegant touch to S22 Ultra’s reimagined linear, floating layout – complete with Galaxy Note’s iconic sharp angles – all encased in a streamlined design. As durable as it is striking, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four nature-inspired color options, including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and new on S22 Ultra, Burgundy.

Capture Stunning Photos and Videos, Day or Night

With Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can capture footage that’s instantly post-worthy – in any lighting conditions. Advanced Nightography features available on the entire S22 family of devices allow you to snag crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether you’re recording during the day or night. S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimizing the lighting and detail of your video clips. Plus, S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps you take smoother and clearer nighttime videos without flares. Meanwhile, video Auto Framing ensures your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that’s one person or ten.

With zooming capabilities that will get you 100x closer to the action, Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t just Samsung’s most powerful camera, it’s also the smartest. Packed with new AI supported features like Portrait mode, Galaxy S22 Ultra is built to make every photo look professional. With S22 Ultra’s robust intelligent camera capabilities, your phone does the heavy lifting, so you always capture stunning photos and video in any lighting.

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional photographer, Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you all the tools you need to snap a beautiful shot every time. Galaxy S22 Ultra offers exclusive access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience and let you enjoy more creative control. With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take more control over your edits with more of your images’ data. And just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want.

Unbridled Power and Performance

Galaxy S22 Ultra is built for the most productive workdays. S22 Ultra is part of the first Galaxy S series to be equipped with the latest 4nm processor, which powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. That means you can enjoy unrivaled performance on all your most-used apps, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working. All that power runs on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s powerful battery, which gives you more than a full day of use in a single full charge. S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video – after a 10-minute charge. Work, play games, watch videos, and more, with power that always keeps you connected.

Whether you’re viewing content or creating your own, Galaxy S22 Ultra’s immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display brings everything to life in stunning detail and brighter than ever with a peak brightness of 1,750nits. Plus, Vision Booster technology enables Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day, making sure you get the best possible view of your content even in bright sunlight.

As part of our commitment to giving users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. Now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer. Samsung will scale this effort across our product line-up to ensure you’re fully supported across your Galaxy ecosystem.

Security You Can Trust

The Galaxy S22 series is secured by Samsung’s powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system. One UI’s privacy dashboard and Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app. The Galaxy S22 series also introduces several new security features, including the ARM micro architecture, which helps prevent cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory.

Plus, the Galaxy S22 series brings you Samsung Wallet – a seamless, convenient, and secure experience to make everyday life easier. Samsung Wallet combines digital payment, ID, keys and asset management into one tool to simplify your routines, from showing your student ID to compiling travel documents before a flight.

Stay Connected with the Galaxy Ecosystem

Alongside the new S22 series, Samsung is introducing an all new line of tablets and a pack of updated features for Galaxy Watch4 so that Galaxy users can stay connected in every aspect of their lives. Built for a new era of connectivity, Galaxy Tab S8 series ­– including Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra – is Samsung’s most versatile line of tablets ever, built and designed to meet the ever-changing needs of those who work, study, play and create.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Pre-Booking

Starting on 1st March till 17th March 2022, Galaxy S22 Ultra will be widely available for pre-orders through Samsung.com and Samsung official retailers online. The device will be available in the following colors and memory options:

Colors : Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.

: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. Memory and RAM: 256GB and 12GB RAM.

Pre-order Benefits: Upon pre-ordering Galaxy S22 Ultra you get Galaxy Buds Pro along with Leather cover & Samsung Care [50% off on screen replacement within one year warranty period]