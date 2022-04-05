Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about the Phone

Soon after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series this year, the company has started working on its successor. The upcoming flagship series will be called Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Just like its predecessors, the series will go official in February next year.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) claims that the Galaxy S23 will be codenamed “Project Diamond” within the company. It is unclear whether it will be a special model or it is just a name. Anyhow, following the trends of the previous year, the next Galaxy S23 phones will run on the next-generation flagship Snapdragon or Exynos chip. Although the official names of the chipsets are not known yet, hopefully, these will be Exynos 2300 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G will offer a total of five cameras. It includes a 108MP + 64MP + 48MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera. Moreover, the phone will come with a massive 14GB/16GB of RAM and different ROM variants 512GB/1TB or above. As far as its pricing is considered, the vanilla variant will cost around £769 like its predecessors.

These are all rumours. The official information is yet to come. As the upcoming series is in the initial stages of development, we will get more information about them in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

