We already know that Samsung is working on its upcoming series, the Galaxy S23 series. The series will include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Moreover, the series will go official early next month. The series has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the Galaxy S23 series appeared in many leaked images revealing the colours. A new set of renders showing us the vanilla and Ultra models in different colours.

Leaked Renders of the Galaxy S23 Series Colours Reveal Green, Pink, and more

The S23 and S23+ will look similar – both have three cameras on the rear aligned vertically in the left corner. Both phones have an LED flash on the right side of the first camera. The rear panel also has Samsung branding at the bottom. You can see the power button and volume rocker on the right-side frame of the phone.

The S23 Ultra has a boxier design and features a P-shaped camera arrangement. Like the non-Ultra versions, this, too, sports the Samsung logo on the back panel, with the volume rocker and power key on the right side of the phone. You can also notice the antenna lines at the top and bottom, which suggest the S23 Ultra has a metal frame.

Samsung has not revealed anything about the Galaxy S23 lineup. The company will most probably launch the series in early February.

