Samsung Galaxy S23 family to have satellite communication functions

Everyone knows that Samsung is quite inspired by Apple and is now about to follow in its footsteps when it comes to bringing satellite communication to its smartphones. Samsung is in talks with Iridium with the goal of bringing satellite communication functions to the Galaxy S23 family. Samsung is working on bringing satellite communication to its devices for the last two years and now with its partnership with Iridium, a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation that provides voice and data services, it seems that Samsung is going to be successful.

Contrary, Apple collaborated with Globalstar for incorporating an Emergency SOS feature that works via satellite on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. With the launch of the Galaxy S23 family, users would be able to send text messages and small images via satellite.

Satellite Communication Functions of Galaxy S23 Family- More advance than iPhone 14

The main challenge faced with the manufacturing of a satellite phone is to miniaturize the antenna so the size of the device is not greatly improved. Samsung plans to launch this feature in North and South America, Europe, Russia, and China since the infrastructure is not very well developed. In its home country, the land is quite small and also covered with 5G services.

While this would be a great feature and will give an uplift to the Galaxy S23 family. Other than this, the Galaxy S23 family will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device is scheduled to be launched in February, next year.

