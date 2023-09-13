The long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is about to launch in September. Now, some new details have emerged to fuel the excitement. Just recently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE appeared on TENAA certification, revealing live photos and additional specs on the public database.

According to the TENAA images, the S23 FE looks quite identical to its non-FE flagship siblings. The phone measures 158.0 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and weighs 210 grams. Additionally, the phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Close to Launch as TENAA Certification Reveals Specs

It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and support for 16 million colours of 8-bit colour depth. Moreover, it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader.

Furthermore, the TENAA listing indicates that the Samsung 5G new model will feature either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the market. The device in the listing bears an octa-core Snapdragon chip, boasting a fast CPU with a peak frequency of 2.99 GHz. The phone will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB storage options.

As for the camera setup, the phone will likely have a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens (likely 3x), and a 12MP ultrawide lens. At the front, there will be a 10MP selfie camera. The phone will feature a 4370mAh battery with 25W charging support. Moreover, the phone will run on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.

The TENAA certification suggests that the Galaxy S23 FE is almost ready for its grand reveal. We currently do not know the exact launch date of the device. But we will update you shortly.