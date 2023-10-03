It is rumored that a highly anticipated Samsung product is set to be launched this week. Join us for an exciting event this Wednesday, October 4th, as Samsung India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account unveils a captivating new header image. Be prepared to witness a thrilling launch that will leave you in awe. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience!

The picture itself is really simple: on a light green backdrop are three circles that look like cameras; these circles symbolize the camera setup on Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone. The text only contains the phrase “The New Epic,” followed by the release date.

However, what exactly will be presented in this “new epic”? There is no way for us to know for sure, but it could be the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition. Recent rumors regarding the Galaxy S23 FE point to a new color scheme consisting of brighter hues, one of which is a softer shade of green.

The flagship models of Samsung’s smartphones are normally released early in the year, and the company subsequently produces a Fan Edition model just before the holiday shopping season. These FE versions typically have less functionality than the full versions, but they cost less money. Since Samsung introduced the Galaxy S23 back in February, consumers have been anticipating the release of the Galaxy S23 FE ever since.

According to sources, this forthcoming device may showcase a fresh and innovative flat-edge design. However, tech enthusiasts will have to exercise patience, as the release of this cutting-edge phone is not projected until the early months of 2024.

Additionally, Google is preparing to release its brand-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on October 4 of this year. The fall is typically when new products related to technology are introduced, and one of the most common times for this to take place is immediately prior to the start of the holiday shopping season.

Check Out: Big News for Samsung Fans: Samsung Game Streaming Service May Go Live.