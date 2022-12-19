Samsung Galaxy S23 series Delayed over Pricing Decisions

The year 2022 was not a very ripe one for the Smartphone market. In 2023, Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first flagship device to make its way to the global market. Since people are quite hungry for new smartphones, all eyes are focused on Samsung’s upcoming devices. Like always, rumors are circulating revealing the basic details of upcoming devices. These details include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will power the S23.

Other than this, the clock speed for the X-3 high-performance core on the chip will supposedly run at 3.32GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the same core on the regular TSMC version of the SoC.

The camera on the back of Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most awaited one since it was rumored to include a 200 MP image sensor. This sensor would be different from the 200MP sensor Sammy makes for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T.

While these were rumors, the TENAA, a Chinese regulatory agency has listed a 108 MP sensor for Galaxy S23 Ultra that is the same that was included in Galaxy S22.

A Twitter tipster with the handle @TheGalox_ (via NotebookCheck) has come up with the latest leaks revealing that the phones will be released in mid-to-late February. He revealed the reason behind the delay of the launch since the Korean company is still not able to decide on the final pricing structure of these devices.

Mid to late February release for the S23 series Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release. If it was up to me, $799, $899 & $1199 would be the prices. pic.twitter.com/bYzNW9HAd9 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 16, 2022

When it comes to flagship smartphones that are going to compete with others in the market, pricing strategy is one of the most important things to look for. The company would be taking more time to read the market in terms of competition, the economy, supply and demand, and other factors.

If this news is correct, we will have to wait for two more weeks to see the device which is not a long delay.

It should also be kept in mind that this news has not come from an official source so we are not sure whether the Unpacked event will be delayed or will take place on the same date as expected.

