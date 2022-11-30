According to speculations from the International Business Times, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may have Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor when it launches next year. Specifically, the S23 smartphones may employ Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max biometric sensor.

The 3D Sonic Max, as advertised by the semiconductor company, provides “single-touch authentication using audio signals instead of light to authenticate and safeguard people”.

So, the 3D Sonic employs sound waves to map out a user’s finger’s contours. This ultra-thin biometric sensor (0.2 mm) opens the door to new form factors, such as complete glass edge-to-edge screens, and finds widespread application with flexible OLED screens.

Qualcomm considers 3D Sonic to be more secure than optical solutions because of its use of acoustic-based innovation that replicates the unique properties of a user’s fingerprint.

“With anti-spoofing built in, neither a photograph nor fake mold of your finger can access your phone”, the company writes.

The 3D Sonic Max’s fingerprint reader is one of the widest on the market, measuring 20mm x 30mm. The 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner, included in recent Samsung devices including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, has a surface area of 8mm x 8mm for comparison.

Qualcomm and Precise Biometrics worked together to develop the 3D Sonic Gen2 and the Sonic 3D Max. Both of these products were the result of this partnership.

The 3D Sonic Max is able to enable the concurrent scanning of two different fingers thanks to its larger surface area. This results in a significant increase in the level of security provided.

Samsung has not confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will have the 3D Sonic Max, but the release of the portable lineup is planned for the initial months of 2023, so it won’t be long before we find out for sure.

