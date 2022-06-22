Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get An Upgraded Front-Facing Selfie Camera

The Samsung S23 Ultra release is months away. Now we have a new rumor regarding the front-facing selfie camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. We recently had a report that Samsung plans to use an updated version of 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor in the S23 Ultra rear camera.

According to the GalaxyClub the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will be getting an upgrade in their selfie cam specs. Earlier the S22 got a selfie cam of 10MP, now the selfie cam will be a 12MP sensor.

Back in 2019 the Galaxy S10 got their selfie camera upgrade. It will be the first upgrade since 2019. It is not known whether the 12MP selfie cam will be getting the optical image stabilization (OIS) or any other similar upgrades are on the list.

Another rumor that is making rounds is of an under-display front camera for the S23. A similar under-display selfie camera is used in Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung for their Ultra versions of devices have kept the major upgrades. In 2020 the S20 Ultra and the recent S22 got the 40MP selfie snapper. It makes us wonder if the base S23 selfie cam is getting an upgrade so the S23 Ultra will also get better or improved selfie cam.

Till now Samsung has not yet given any statement, so we need to take all these rumor with a pinch of a salt. But we can expect some upgrade for the selfie camera as that compartment has remained untouched for a few years now. So lets see what Samsung has in store for us.

