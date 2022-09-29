Samsung has started working on its next flagship device, Galaxy S23 series. Rumours have also begun circulating on the internet revealing some expected specs of the upcoming Galaxy S23 and S23+. Now, the latest renders have talked about the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The leaked renders have revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks like the S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra looks Like S22 Ultra in Leaked Renders

The three camera circle ‘islands’ seem to protrude ever so slightly more in the S23 Ultra, while the other two protrude visibly less. The front also looks a tad flatter, so the radius of the curves has been further tightened.

Moreover, the S23 Ultra will measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8 mm, compared to 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm for the S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ also adopt the split camera islands look. No doubt, Samsung family members will finally look like they are actually part of the same family. Not only this but they also look like a lot of A-series models. So that clearly helps cement this as Samsung’s design language.

Samsung will rely more on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon CPUs for its smartphones, but the firm did not specify which handsets. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 passed certification, indicating that Samsung is unlikely to boost charging speeds for its next generation of devices.

Anyhow, some reports have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will launch a few weeks earlier than the S22 models. So, we could see an unveiling in January. We are far away from the launch of the lineup. So we will get more details about the series in the coming months.

