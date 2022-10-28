Samsung produces some great devices and this is the reason why during the last decade it has remained one of the best-seller brands when it comes to Android devices. When new brands came, conquered the market, and later on had to leave the market but Samsung stayed through thick and thin coming back even stronger. Its Galaxy S22 models were the most appealing devices launched by the company specifically when compared with other foldable devices. Now when the Galaxy S23 series is about to be launched that consists of S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and vanilla S23 models. Now a new hardware rumor is circulating on the internet that Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to include a 200MP giant primary camera and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera produces exceptional low-light shots.

This information regarding the giant camera is not new, however now a leaker Ice Universe revealed that the camera will not only be 200 MP which is quite high-res but it will perform extremely well in some of the key areas. According to him, it is the biggest improvement in Samsung Flagship devices over the years. The improvements made will provide better low-light photography and videography results.

This is mainly due to the performance improvement of CIS itself https://t.co/U5fl4wrR9G — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2022

An expert RAW update made the currently available Galaxy S22 series better when it comes to astrophotography. Now, new rumors revealed that S23 Ultra 200 MP low-light shots will be something that people should be excited about. But it is not made clear whether this improvement will come in the form of individual pixels or hardware enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera Performance in Low Light

While we have got information that the device is going to be great with this sensor there are multiple questions that need to be answered such as whether the camera sensor is able to churn out acceptable full-resolution 200MP low-light photos.

According to tech experts, even after including such a giant camera, pixel binning for low-light performance on high-resolution smartphone sensors is probably here to stay. This is due to the issue faced by tiny individual pixels to capture adequate data for producing colors naturally. While these issues are not confirmed right now since these are just what people believe right now. The actual picture will be cleared when we get some official results from Samsung.

