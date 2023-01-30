Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event for 2023 is nearly approaching. We are getting more and more updates and rumours about the coming devices. In that event, Samsung will release the Galaxy S23 series including S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. The company will also launch new laptops. So let’s summarize all of the leaks to get a better idea of what we expect.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event – What to expect

Among the series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the most powerful one. The phone will carry on the design of its predecessor, but it will come in some new colours, like the Cotton Flower and Botanic Green. The phone will come with a 6.8-inch top-of-the-line display. It will have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a four-camera setup on the back.

Additionally, the phone will feature a built-in S pen. It will also come with the new chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. The other big change will be the main camera – a freshly-announced 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor. It will provide different output resolutions, depending on your needs – 16-to-1 for 2.4μm pixels at 12.5MP or 4-to-1 for 1.2μm pixels at 50MP. It will also enable 8K video capture.

The new sensor will allow for improved Night mode images and better portrait video, among other things.

The other two cameras on the back will retain the 3x and 10x specifications of their predecessors. However, Samsung will surely make some incremental improvements to image quality. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be capable of Space Zoom 100X and Moon Shot. Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 40MP selfie camera.

The other two phones will be even more incremental in their changes over their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will retain their 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch resolutions but will get a 200mAh boost to their battery capacities at 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh each. The plus model will have faster 45W charging, compared to just 25W on the vanilla S23. The S23 and S23+ will also get access to the faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy chipset.

Galaxy Book3 series

The other major announcement at the Unpacked 2023 event will be the Galaxy Book3 series of laptops. They’ll consist of the Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the top-of-the-line Book3 Ultra.

All these models will have 2880x1800px (16:10) Super AMOLED touchscreen displays, backlit keyboards, Intel’s 13th-gen processors, allowing for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The laptops will also have a USB-A port, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a microSD slot.

Size-wise, the Galaxy Book3 360 is 14-inch, the Galaxy Book3 Pro has both 14-inch and 16-inch variants, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is 16-inch. All models will have a choice between the Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P and will have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSDs. All models will boot Windows 11 with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem additions like Multi Control, Quick Share, Private Share, and Galaxy Notes.

The 14-inch models will have 63WH batteries, while the 16-inch models will have 76WH batteries – all models will come with 65W USB-C PD charging straight from the box.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra will have a more robust configuration with a 45W Core i9-13900H, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. It will have a 76WH battery with 136W charging.

