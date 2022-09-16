Samsung Galaxy S23’s bezels will be slightly wider than the Galaxy S22

Galaxy S23 is a few months away and like always we are getting multiple rumors and leaks regarding the device. Every day we get some new detail, which might be true or wrong till the company officially confirms something. Now we have got some information about the display of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. A leaker has revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 will come with slightly thicker bezels than the Galaxy S22. He believes that the difference in Samsung Galaxy S23’s bezels is quite nominal but it will make the flagship device look bulkier.

Advertisement

This information blends well with the Ice Universe which claimed that the Korean company will be widening all four bezels of Galaxy S23 by 0.15mm. Due to this, the overall device will look more heavier than its predecessor.

Other than this, it was also told some weeks back that Galaxy S23 will have the same 6.1 display however it will look slightly longer and wider than the existing model. Now with a 0.15 mm increase in four bezels, we can clearly understand how this whole thing will work. It means in terms of display size there is no change in the upcoming model as compared to the existing one. But the device might have better specs such as supporting a higher peak brightness level, lower power consumption, and more.

S23 will feature three models— Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While we do not have any authentic information regarding the feature of these models, it is expected that Galaxy S23 Ultra will have extraordinary features this time. Other than this, all three models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Soc and will have better battery efficiency.

Also Read: More Details About Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Surfaced Online