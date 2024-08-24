Samsung’s popular Fan Edition (FE) series is set to continue with the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. Following the successful launch of the S23 FE last year, the Galaxy S24 FE will also debut in October, bringing exciting new features and specs.

The S24 FE has been making its rounds through various certification processes, solidifying its imminent release. It has already appeared on Samsung’s support page with its model number (SM-S721B/DS) and has also received clearance from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Now, the device has been spotted passing through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Leaked Details Hint at Similar Specs, Bigger Display

While the FCC listing doesn’t reveal any groundbreaking new features, it does confirm some of the expected specifications. The S24 FE will likely retain the same Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as its predecessor. Additionally, it will support 5G, NFC for wireless payments, and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The S24 FE will feature a 4,565mAh battery, similar to the S23 FE. This should provide decent battery life, and the device will also support 25W fast charging.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy A06 is Now Official with Helio G85 SoC & 5,000 mAh Battery

One notable change from the S23 FE is the expected larger display size. While the S23 FE had a 6.4-inch screen, the S24 FE will sport a slightly bigger 6.65-inch panel. Despite the larger display, the overall dimensions of the device are likely to remain similar, thanks to reduced bezels.

The S24 FE is expected to be available in a variety of colours, including black, grey, light blue, light green, and yellow. This wider range of colour options will allow users to choose a device that best suits their personal style.

As for the launch date, October remains the most likely timeframe for the S24 FE’s debut. Samsung fans can look forward to this exciting new addition to the Galaxy S series, which promises to offer a blend of premium features and affordable pricing.