Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Official Price & Specs Revealed

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is no longer a secret, thanks to a major leak by Evan Blass. The leakster released a 90-second promo video on a social platform that revealed nearly all of the phone’s primary features. Although the video was taken down from X, different media outlets managed to archive it, giving us a full look at the phone’s specs. Similarly, in another slip-up, Samsung accidentally posted the prices of the Galaxy S24 FE and the new Tab S10 tablets on their U.S. website before quickly removing them.

Samsung S24 FE Specs

The leak confirms that the Galaxy S24 FE will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1900 nits. Performance-wise, it will be equipped with the Exynos 2400e chipset, which is a lighter version of Samsung’s high-end processor. Moreover, the smartphone also includes an IP68 water resistance rating and a sturdy aluminum frame.

The camera setup is quite similar to the Galaxy S23 FE, including a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide, 8 MP telephoto, and a 10 MP front camera. However, the battery has a slight enhancement, now offering 4700mAh capacity.

Prices for S24 FE & Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy S24 FE (128GB): $649.99

Galaxy S24 FE (256GB): $709.99

Galaxy Tab S10+ (12GB + 256GB): $999.99

Galaxy Tab S10+ (12GB + 512GB): $1119.99

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (12GB + 256GB): $1199.99

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (12GB + 512GB): $1319.99

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (16GB + 1TB): $1619.99

