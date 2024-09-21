Samsung Galaxy S24 FE & Tab S10 Series: Could the Unveiling Happen Next Week?

With a flurry of recent leaks and growing anticipation, fans eagerly await the official launch of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 series. Previous rumors pointed to an October launch, however, there’s a surprising twist. In a recent development, Samsung Vietnam mistakenly uploaded a video announcing an unveiling event for September 26. The video was quickly made private. It hinted at an event next Thursday, with devices set to go on sale just hours after the launch. The sudden removal of the video has left fans speculating. The question arises whether it was uploaded prematurely, or if Samsung had a change of heart regarding the announcement date. Anyhow, time will tell.

Anticipation Grows as Samsung Galaxy S24 FE & Tab S10 Launch Nears

The leaked video provided some clues, however, the September 26 launch date is still uncertain. There have been no official words from Samsung yet, so take this date with a grain of salt. If the event is scheduled for next week, we can anticipate an official confirmation from Samsung soon—possibly over the weekend. If no announcement arrives by then, the launch will likely be delayed.

One clear indication regarding the imminent launch is Samsung’s decision to open blind reservations for the Tab S10 series in India. This move indicates that the official release is just around the corner, but exactly how soon remains a riddle. The Galaxy Tab S10 series will come in two models: the S10 Plus and the S10 Ultra. The base model of the S10 Plus with Wi-Fi, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage will come with a price tag of €1,119 in Europe. However, if you need 5G connectivity, the price may go up to €1,269 for the same storage configuration.

Samsung’s FE series is famous for bringing flagship-level features at more affordable prices. With the S24 FE, customers can anticipate a powerful chipset, impressive camera performance, and the same sleek design found in the more expensive Galaxy S24 models. The Graphite, Mint, Yellow, and Blue colorways will ensure that users can pick a device that matches their style. So, are you excited to see how Samsung positions the Galaxy S24 FE in a crowded market? Do let us know in the comment section.

