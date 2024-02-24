Samsung Galaxy S24 First Update Is Finally Here!

The First Software Update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series was announced earlier this month. Now, the company has officially started rolling it out to the Galaxy S24 series. The update is set to bring a display improvement and some alleged camera fixes. The most notable among them is the new “Vividness” slider for the display. It will allow users to get control over how vibrant the display is. The changelog also revealed camera fixes, among other things, for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The good part is that the update is now rolling out widely to Galaxy S24 users across the world.

Whether it’s any part of the world, the first massive Galaxy S24 update is very much underway. Several reports started circulating overnight that the update is landing on devices. It’s tipped to be the most uniform update we’ve ever seen from Samsung. The update also comes with the February 2024 security patch.

The version number of this newly released update is S9210ZCU1AXBA /S9210CHC1AXBA /S9210ZCU1AXBA. The file size is approximately 587 MB and the security patch level is October 1, 2023. This update is important because it fixes some important issues with the new phone. The official update log reveals a screen brightness control option. With this feature, users will be able to easily adjust the brightness of the screen. Furthermore, an optimized image quality and sharpness for the camera have been introduced. It improves the overall stability of the handset.

The update brings improved image quality when shooting with bright light backgrounds. Indoor shooting exposure is also much better now. Photos taken in night mode appear quite attractive with white balance and saturation. The S24 Ultra has some exclusive improvements. For instance, improved text clarity under high zoom, clearer video from the rear camera, enhanced sharpness of portrait photos, etc. Do you have a Galaxy S24? Let us know if you’ve received the update and if you have seen any noteworthy improvements.