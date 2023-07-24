Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Reportedly Not Getting Selfie Camera Upgrade

After the successful launch of the Galaxy S23, the company is now working on its successor, the Galaxy S24 series. As always, the company will launch the new Galaxy series in the first quarter of 2024. With each passing day, we are getting many rumours and renders about the series. Now, the latest reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will not get any selfie camera update.

Next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to replace the 3x telephoto unit seen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 5x telephoto camera. However, the selfie camera on S24 Ultra and the vanilla and Plus models in the lineup won’t get any hardware upgrade.

According to the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, Samsung will continue to use the 12MP selfie camera from the S23 lineup on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the S24 series won’t take better selfies since Samsung could still improve the front-facing camera’s performance with software optimizations.

On the other hand, the reports claimed that Samsung will reuse the 200MP sensor from the S23 Ultra on the S24 Ultra. However, there will be some other improvements in other departments. For instance, there will be an increase in the charging speeds from 45W to 65W on the S24+ and S24 Ultra. Most likely, the Korean company will use stacked battery tech for these models. The S24 will only go up to a measly 25W, though.

There is still much time remaining since the launch. We will get to know more details about the phones in the coming weeks.

