Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Boast Smoother & Faster Touch Response

Samsung is all set to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Series next week. The upcoming series will include three variants: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Just a week ahead of the biggest launch, more details have started pouring in regarding the members of the S24 Series. Reports claim that the much-anticipated series will go official at Samsung’s next Unpacked event in San Jose, California. The latest rumor claims that the Galaxy S Series will have improved screen touch responsiveness.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Get 10% Improvement In Touch Response Speed

According to the latest reports, all three members of the upcoming Galaxy series will boast a 10% improvement in touch response speed. It means that the variants will come with a smoother and faster touch response. For all those unaware, touch response is the time a phone takes to react to your touch. It is not a big deal but still, a little improvement is better than nothing. Samsung One UI can still use some improvement in the overall perceived smoothness of operation.

The good part about this improvement is that it will help make using the S Pen stylus a better experience, especially on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. There have been many rumors circulating in the past months that the S24 family will have the brightest Super AMOLED screens to date. Moreover, they are tipped to come with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. If we talk about the last series, the peak brightness of the Galaxy S23 series is 1,750 nits. It is pertinent to mention here that those are 100% perfectly readable even when the sun directly hits them. It means that the wow factor of the smartphones will be upped this year particularly when used in very bright, very sunny conditions. So, are you guys excited to see the biggest launch of this year? Do share with us in the comment section.