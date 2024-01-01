The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is generating quite a buzz ahead of its rumoured unveiling on January 17, 2024. Leaks circulating about this lineup provide intriguing insights into what could be anticipated from the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Touted as potentially the “smartest AI phones ever,” recent leaks have highlighted two exciting AI-powered features expected to grace the S24 trio: Live Translate and Generative Edit.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Launch with Live Translate and Generative Edit

A leak shared by a user named Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) showcased an image that appears to be a preliminary retailer listing. Within this leak, details about Live Translate have piqued interest. This functionality is purported to facilitate real-time language translation directly on the device. It promises to empower users to communicate effortlessly across different languages using the S24 series.

Another feature, Generative Edit, seems to be Samsung’s response to Google’s Magic Editor. Reports suggest that this feature might necessitate a Samsung account and an active internet connection, indicating potential cloud-based processing for its functionalities.

Additionally, the leaked image hinted at three more features. These are Nightography Zoom, High Resolution, and Screen Display. There hasn’t been confirmation regarding their reliance on AI advancements.

High Resolution will enable users to capture images at the maximum resolution through the phone’s primary camera. For the S24 and S24+, this could mean 50MP, while the S24 Ultra might boast a remarkable 200MP capability. Nightography Zoom seems to promise improved photography in low-light conditions. The Screen Display suggests alterations such as a “flatter screen” for the S24 Ultra and larger, brighter screens for the S24 and S24+ compared to their predecessors.

With the rumoured launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series just a little over two weeks away, anticipation is building. As we are getting closer to the launch date, we may get more information about these potential 2024 flagships from the Korean tech giant. Keep an eye out for further developments and revelations before the official unveiling.

