Samsung first launched a long-range zoom camera in Galaxy S20 Ultra. It featured a 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. Later that year, the company dropped the telephoto camera resolution to 12MP with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but increased the optical zoom to 5x. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it settled for two 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x zoom. Now Samsung is bringing a big camera change with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Getting A Big Camera Change

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly feature more zoom levels for one of its telephoto cameras. After using a set of two 10MP telephoto cameras (3x and 10x) for three years (S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra, and S23 Ultra), Samsung will finally replace the 3x telephoto camera with a 5x telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There are also rumours that Samsung is trying to implement a continuous zoom lens for telephoto cameras on its future phones. But it looks like the company will stick to a combination of two telephoto cameras for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Unfortunately, there are no details about the resolution of the telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Since the launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to happen in early 2024, we expect to see more information about its cameras by the end of this year.

Some previous reports are revealing that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will stick to a 200MP sensor for its main camera. The company will also bring more RAM and storage to base variants of the Galaxy S24.

Unlike this year, Samsung will bring back Exynos chips with the Galaxy S24 series. The Exynos 2400 with an upgraded AMD GPU with 4x more performance is reportedly in the works. Most probably Samsung will use this chipset in the upcoming series.

See Also: Samsung Launches the Esports Mobile App for Galaxy Smartphones