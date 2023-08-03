Samsung Galaxy S24 Will Reportedly Come With Slimmer Bezels & Big Battery

After the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung has diverted its all attention to the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup which is tipped to launch early next year. According to the latest leaks, we will see a tweaked design of the upcoming Samsung Phone. The point worth mentioning here is that the flagship Galaxy Phones including Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will come with some design changes to house narrower bezels and a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Is Tipped To Have Even Slimmer Bezels

According to leaksters, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy 24 Plus have changed some design details and will realize a narrower bezel. Let me tell you that the device will be narrower than the Galaxy S22. It seems quite amazing as slimmer bezels will give the handset a very decent and sleek look.

This is not it. We also got information regarding Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra battery sizes. According to the battery certifications, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging whereas the Galaxy S24 Plus will come with 4,900 mAh. It means that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S24 series would once again increase. According to the reports, the vanilla Galaxy S24 will come with a 4,100 mAh battery. Rumors suggest that Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrades won’t be as drastic as the base models. The overall look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to be quite similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In addition to that, there will be a dual battery in the Ultra variant. It will allow Samsung to charge the battery faster because the two cells can charge simultaneously. In short, it allows a quicker fill-up as compared to a single-celled battery even when charging the same wattage. We have also come to know that the Galaxy S24 series will come with an increase in the screen refresh rate and an upgraded camera. However, a dip in performance is expected in some countries due to different chipsets.

Also Read: Experience the Power of the Next-Gen Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5 Devices! (phoneworld.com.pk)