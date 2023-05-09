Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 will Also Come with 200MP Camera

Many smartphone brands are now launching their smartphones with a 1-inch camera sensor while keeping the 50MP resolution in flagship devices. However, Samsung is taking the lead by using a 200MP camera sensor which is much smaller than the 1-inch sensor used in competing smartphones. Now, according to some latest reports, Samsung will stick to 200MP sensors for the next few years. In simple words, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 will also come with a 200MP camera sensor.
Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 will Also Come with a 200MP Camera
The upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will continue to use a 200MP camera sensor. Now, a new rumour claims that even the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use a 200MP camera sensor. These two smartphones will reportedly feature a slightly improved 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor with improvements in light capture and a 17nm fabrication. However, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could use a bigger, 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL camera sensor.
Although there are no words about the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera sensor. But some reports are claiming that it could be the 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL GN2, used in the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Or it could be an improved version of the ISOCELL GN2. Anyways, there is a lot of time in the launch of this phone, so plans can change for such long-term projects.
If the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera information is correct, It will take three years for Samsung to come close to a 1-inch camera sensor size. There are some chances that Apple will move to a 1-inch sensor earlier than Samsung. Samsung itself has not revealed any information regarding this yet.
