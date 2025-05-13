Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Expected Arrival & Price in Pakistan

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new addition to its flagship lineup. With a thickness of just 5.8mm and weighing 163g, it is the slimmest Galaxy device to date. The phone uses a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, suggesting a focus on durability despite the thinner body. The compact form factor may appeal to users looking for lighter phones; however, the reduced battery capacity (3,900mAh) compared to other flagships may raise concerns about battery life in daily use. The design choices reflect Samsung’s push towards a sleek and minimal aesthetic, but they also result in a smaller overall footprint, which could limit heat dissipation during heavy tasks. Though the build quality appears solid, long-term durability and performance under pressure remain to be tested.

Camera and AI Features

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 200MP main camera, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP front camera. While Samsung claims improved low-light performance and more natural skin tones through its ProVisual Engine, actual real-world camera output can vary depending on lighting and software optimization. The ultra-wide lens now includes autofocus, but the absence of a dedicated telephoto lens could be seen as a drawback for users who prefer optical zoom.

Samsung has also integrated several AI features, including Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, which are designed to enhance content creation and user convenience. However, many of these features depend on software and may not provide a drastically different experience compared to older models. On-device AI tools like Now Bar and Now Brief offer contextual suggestions, though it remains to be seen how useful they will be in everyday routines. Moreover, Samsung has also partnered with Google to bring Gemini Live integration, allowing for voice-based assistance.

Display, Performance & Battery

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is now standard for premium phones. Samsung’s Vision Booster and Adaptive Color Tone aim to improve visibility, but the real value lies in how the display performs in direct sunlight or under intensive tasks. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the S25 Edge is expected to offer strong performance. Samsung claims a wider vapor chamber design improves heat management, but this will need practical testing, especially during gaming or prolonged use. The device has IP68 water and dust resistance, a standard in its price range.

The 3,900mAh battery is on the smaller side for a flagship phone with a QHD+ display and high refresh rate. While it supports fast wired and wireless charging, the efficiency of the battery will ultimately depend on software optimization and actual usage patterns.

Expected Arrival and Price in Pakistan

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in Pakistan by mid-June 2025. The estimated price for the base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) will be around PKR 380,000, which includes PTA taxes. This places it in the ultra-premium segment, where competition from brands like Apple and Google is strong. While the S25 Edge introduces some meaningful updates, such as the slim profile and expanded AI tools, it also makes trade-offs in areas like battery capacity and optical zoom capabilities. For buyers in Pakistan, the high price may be a limiting factor, especially when local taxes significantly raise the final retail cost.