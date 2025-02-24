Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has surfaced in a now-deleted YouTube video, revealing key details about its specifications and design. The video, uploaded by YouTuber Alexis Garza, provided a first look at the device and confirmed several rumoured specs, including its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. Although the source removed the footage, it has sparked discussions about what to expect from Samsung’s latest smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leak Reveals Ultra-Slim Design Under 6mm

The Galaxy S25 Edge was briefly showcased at Samsung Unpacked 2025, but attendees were not allowed to get close to the device. However, Garza’s leaked video provided a glimpse of its design, particularly how it compares to other Samsung models.

One notable moment from the video was when Garza placed the Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 5.6mm thick when unfolded. The S25 Edge appeared slightly thicker, suggesting it could be just under 6mm—making it one of Samsung’s slimmest smartphones yet.

Confirmed Specifications from the Leak

According to details extracted from AIDA64, a hardware diagnostic app used in the video, the Galaxy S25 Edge will have these feature:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same processor rumoured for the Galaxy S25 series

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same processor rumoured for the Galaxy S25 series RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage Battery: 4,000mAh capacity, similar to the standard Galaxy S25

4,000mAh capacity, similar to the standard Galaxy S25 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 support

Bluetooth 5.4 support Cameras: Three 12MP sensors detected by AIDA64

While the AIDA64 app listed all three cameras as 12MP, industry speculation suggests that this may not be the full story. The app typically shows the resolution of saved images rather than the actual sensor size. This means the S25 Edge may still feature a high-resolution 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, as rumoured.

How the Galaxy S25 Edge Stands Out

Samsung has historically associated the Edge branding with its curved-display models, but it now focuses on slimness and portability for the S25 Edge rather than display curves.

Its ultra-thin design makes it an interesting addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. Compared to the base Galaxy S25, which will have a 4,000mAh battery and a similar processor, the S25 Edge prioritizes sleekness while maintaining flagship-level performance.

What’s Next for the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Although the leaked video was quickly taken down, it has fueled excitement about Samsung’s upcoming slim flagship phone. The company has not officially commented on the leak, but with the Galaxy S25 series expected to launch later this year, we anticipate more official details in the coming months.

For now, the Galaxy S25 Edge seems to be a premium, slim alternative to the standard Galaxy S25, packing high-end hardware in an ultra-thin design. As we get closer to the official unveiling, Samsung fans can expect more leaks and confirmations about this intriguing new smartphone.

See Also: vivo V40e vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Midrange Smartphone Showdown!