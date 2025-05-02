If you are one of those fans who are waiting for the next sibling of the Samsung Galaxy S25, then you will be glad to know that the wait is soon going to be over. Some latest reports have claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to launch on May 13. Most likely, the home town Korea and China will get the phone early on May 23rd. Whereas the other countries will get it on May 30. In Pakistan, we may get the phone on May 30th as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Pakistan, Specs, and Global Launch Timeline

Not only this, but another leak has also revealed the expected specs of the phone. First of all, the phone will come in three colour options. These are Titanium Jet Black, Titanium IceyBlue and Titanium silver. All these colours are quite sophisticated.

Moving forward, the phone will cost around €1,249 in Germany with 256GB of storage, and €1,369 with 512 GB. The leak seems legit as the pricing of the phone is somewhat between the S25+ and S25 Ultra. If we convert this price into Pakistani rupees, the phone will cost around PKR 400,000. We will get exact information about the pricing after its launch.

Moreover, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch 1440×3120 AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This includes an ultrasonic embedded fingerprint sensor. On top of the screen is a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the rear gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The frame is made up of titanium.

Additionally, the phone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. It will have a whopping 12GB of RAM. The handset will launch running Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. The S25 Edge is just 5.85mm thick and only weighs 163g. It also has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

If we talk about its cameras, it will have a 200 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. The back camera system will also include a 12 MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there’s a 12 MP f/2.2 shooter.

In which specs is the phone different from its sibling? First of all, the phone does not have a dedicated telephoto camera. Apart from that, it will come with the 3900 mAh battery, the smallest of the entire S25 family. The other specs are quite amazing, but the battery capacity is really very low. When you are getting a 5,000 mAh battery capacity in very affordable phones, would you really consider spending around 4 lacs in buying a phone with a low battery capacity? Yes, you are paying for the branding as well.

What are your thoughts on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.