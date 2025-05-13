Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge PTA Tax in Pakistan

The tech giant Samsung has launched the new Samsung Edge with a cutting-edge design. It’s a premium flagship smartphone with the latest version of Android and enhanced AI features. However, you will have to pay PTA tax to register it, so you can use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge customs duty that is mentioned below has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tax Payable:

PKR 168,789 (On Passport)

PKR 198,317 (On ID Card)

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Slim, & S25 Ultra exact customs duty are stated above to help you know the precise cost that you will have to pay for importing the latest Apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.

FBR has increased taxes substantially compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program, which was launched.