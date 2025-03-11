Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge next month, and leaks about the device have been surfacing steadily. We’ve already learned about its dimensions, weight, display, and even pricing details. Additionally, Samsung has assured users that durability won’t be a concern. However, one crucial aspect that often influences purchasing decisions is battery life. There have been multiple rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Edge would feature the smallest battery in the S25 lineup—smaller even than the standard Galaxy S25. Unfortunately, these rumours have now been confirmed through a certification.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Feature a Smaller Battery Than the S25 – Certification Confirms

According to the certification, the S25 Edge will come with a battery rated at 3,786 mAh, which translates to a marketed typical capacity of 3,900 mAh. This makes it 100 mAh smaller than the Galaxy S25’s battery, despite the Edge model featuring a larger display.

With a reduced battery size, battery life may not be the strongest selling point of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The device’s ultra-thin design—just 5.84mm in thickness—suggests that Samsung may have prioritized aesthetics over battery longevity. While thinner and lighter smartphones can be appealing, they sometimes compromise battery performance.

Users who rely on long battery life for gaming, streaming, or work-related tasks might need to consider this aspect before purchasing the S25 Edge. However, software optimizations and the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor could still help improve power management.

Other Key Specifications

Despite the modest battery size, the Galaxy S25 Edge does pack some high-end features:

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for smooth performance.

Memory: Equipped with 12GB of RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking.

Display: Features a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Charging: Supports 25W wired charging, which, while decent, is slower compared to competitors offering 45W or higher speeds.

Cameras: The rear camera setup consists of just two sensors, with the main shooter boasting an impressive 200MP resolution.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a stylish and premium device with a slim profile, a high-resolution camera, and a powerful chipset. However, its relatively small battery size might be a concern for power users. While some may appreciate the sleek design and high-end specs, others might find the battery capacity a potential drawback. We can expect that if the battery capacity is low, the price of the phone could also be low compared to other phones of the series.

As the launch date approaches, more details will likely emerge, including real-world battery performance tests. Until then, users will have to weigh the trade-offs between design and battery life when considering the S25 Edge.

