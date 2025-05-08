Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Will Officially Launch on May 13 – When It Will be Available in Pakistan?

We already know that Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone is an addition to the Galaxy S25 series and has already appeared in many teasers. Users are eagerly waiting for its launch. Now, Samsung has officially announced the launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Get ready, you are getting this phone quite soon.

According to the company, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be revealed on May 13 at 9 AM Korea time. That means it will go live on May 12 in some places. For example, it will be 5 PM in California, 8 PM in New York, 1 AM in London, 2 AM in Paris and Berlin, and 5:00 AM in Pakistan. However, it may launch in Pakistan at the end of the month.

Samsung shared an invitation for the event. The invite says the Galaxy S25 Edge is “more than a slim smartphone.” It mentions that every curve and detail of the phone shows Samsung’s focus on high-quality design. Samsung says the phone offers a premium feel that fits the S series brand.

If we talk about the specs of the phone, it will come with amazing specs. One of the main features of the Galaxy S25 Edge is its camera. The phone will come with a powerful 200 MP main sensor. Samsung says this camera continues its tradition of great photography. It will offer pro-level features to help users take amazing photos with ease.

The phone will also include many AI features. These are similar to the smart tools already seen in other S25 models. These features help improve both the camera and the overall phone experience. They make the phone easier and more fun to use.

According to the leaks, the phone will cost around €1,249 in Germany with 256GB of storage, and €1,369 with 512 GB. The leak seems legit as the pricing of the phone is somewhat between the S25+ and S25 Ultra. If we convert this price into Pakistani rupees, the phone will cost around PKR 400,000. We will get exact information about the pricing after its launch.

Overall, the Galaxy S25 Edge seems to be a powerful addition to the S25 series. It brings a sleek design, a top-level camera, and the latest AI tools. Samsung is promising a complete and premium smartphone experience.

Fans around the world are now counting down to the launch event. With the date set, we’ll soon see everything the Galaxy S25 Edge has to offer. Stay tuned for the official reveal on May 13.