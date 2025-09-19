Samsung has officially opened early bird bookings for its much-awaited Galaxy S25 FE in Pakistan. Running from September 19 to September 30, 2025, this promotion brings exciting benefits for customers who secure the new device before the official launch.

Marketed as “The Most Balanced Premium Experience,” the Galaxy S25 FE promises top-tier performance, powerful cameras, and long-lasting software support—all at a relatively accessible price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives in Pakistan with Early Bird Promotion

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (8GB RAM + 512GB storage) is priced at PKR 254,999. Customers who pre-book will also receive a Galaxy Fit3 smartwatch and Samsung Care+ as booking benefits. The phone comes fully PTA-approved with a 1-year official warranty.

Brilliant Display and Strong Durability

The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display, offering a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 1900 nits, making it ideal for outdoor visibility. For durability, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both front and back, framed with metal, and rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Performance and Security

Under the hood, the S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 (4nm) processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB internal storage. It packs a 4900mAh battery with 45W super-fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare support.

Samsung ensures 7 years of OS and security updates, making it one of the most future-proof devices in its class. Security is further enhanced by Samsung Knox and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Gamers will appreciate the advanced cooling system, keeping performance smooth even during heavy use.

Pro-Grade Cameras

For photography lovers, the Galaxy S25 FE comes with a triple rear camera setup:

50MP main low-light camera with OIS

12MP ultra-wide lens

8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and OIS

The phone supports 8K video recording, AI-powered Nightography, Space Zoom up to 30x, and Dual Video Recording. The 12MP front camera ensures sharp selfies and smooth video calls.

See Also: Samsung’s Tri-Fold Gamble: Can It Reclaim the Foldable Market?

AI Features for Smarter Use

The S25 FE is powered by Galaxy AI, bringing features such as:

Action across Apps

Now Bar & Brief

Audio Eraser & Auto Trim

Multimodal Search

And more AI-driven tools for productivity and creativity.

Colour Options

The smartphone will be available in Navy, Icy Blue, Jet Black, and White, offering a mix of bold and classic choices.

Our Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is best for users who want a flagship-like experience at a relatively lower price. Yes, the price is not that low for everyone. But compared to its siblings, it is relatively low. However, who can afford, this handset with AI-powered features, long-term software support, pro-grade cameras, and early bird gifts can attract a large number of Samsung fans in Pakistan.