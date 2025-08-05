Samsung is getting ready to launch its next Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S25 FE. According to a new leak, the phone might arrive earlier than last year’s model. This time, it could be launched in South Korea on September 19.

Last year, the Galaxy S24 FE was released globally in September, but South Korea got it later in November. If Samsung follows a similar path, the Galaxy S25 FE might launch in global markets even earlier than its home country. While there is no official confirmation from Samsung yet, the company has hinted at an early launch during a recent earnings call.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Could Launch Sooner Than Expected

This change in schedule could be part of a bigger plan. Samsung is also expected to launch its Tri-Fold phone in the second half of 2025, so an early S25 FE launch might give the company enough space to focus on that.

What to Expect from the Galaxy S25 FE

The Galaxy S25 FE will likely keep many features similar to the S24 FE. That includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,700mAh battery. These are almost the same as the previous model.

However, there are some notable upgrades:

Faster 45W wired charging, which is a big jump from before.

Support for Qi2 wireless charging, a new standard that promises better performance.

A 12MP selfie camera, slightly better than the one in the S24 FE.

A bit more chrome detailing around the frame and camera rings for a premium look.

Storage and Chipset Details

The 512GB storage variant might be removed, which could be a downside for those who need more space.

When it comes to the processor, two possibilities are being discussed. Samsung may use the Exynos 2400 or Exynos 2400e. But if there are production issues, the company could switch to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 instead.

Is It Worth the Wait?

While the Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t bring huge changes, the faster charging, new camera, and early launch could make it appealing. For those who like Samsung phones but don’t want to spend on the Ultra or Plus models, the FE series is a great mid-range option.

The expected launch date of September 19 in South Korea means fans won’t have to wait long. Global users might get their hands on it even sooner.

For now, Samsung has not officially confirmed the date. But if these leaks are true, we could see the Galaxy S25 FE become available much earlier than expected.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to launch.

