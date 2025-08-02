Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, and its full specs have now leaked. This upcoming phone is expected to bring several improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE. Let’s take a closer look at what the new model offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Full Specs Leak Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy S25 FE will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor. This is a small upgrade over the Exynos 2400e that was used in the S24 FE. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

The display on the S25 FE is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This means the screen will be smooth and bright. For added protection, it comes with Gorilla Glass Victus on top.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom and OIS. For selfies, Samsung has added a 12MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S25 FE will have a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. This is slightly smaller than the 4,700 mAh battery found in the Galaxy S24 FE. Many users may find this change confusing, as longer battery life is usually a top priority.

The phone measures 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm and weighs 190 grams. It is also IP68 certified, which means it is resistant to dust and water. That makes it a good choice for users who want durability.

Out of the box, the Galaxy S25 FE will run Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 on top. This means users can expect the latest software features and updates.

In terms of improvements, the S25 FE brings a better chipset, an upgraded selfie camera, and faster wired charging compared to the S24 FE. However, the decision to reduce the battery size may not sit well with everyone. A smaller battery could mean shorter usage time, which might disappoint power users.

One positive bit of news is that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S25 FE earlier this year. The S24 FE was revealed in late September, so we might see the new model hit shelves even sooner.

Overall, the Galaxy S25 FE looks like a solid upgrade in most areas. While the battery downgrade may raise questions, the faster performance and improved camera setup could still make it a popular choice among Samsung fans. More details, including the exact launch date and price, are expected to be announced soon.