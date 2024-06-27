Samsung Galaxy S25 May Feature MediaTek SoC
A MediaTek Chipset May Power Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
According to a leaker, Samsung’s chances of using the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy S25 are “higher than before” depending on the SoC’s yield. The Exynos integration aims to benefit Samsung’s semiconductor business and aid in price negotiations with Qualcomm.
A South Korean news publication highlights that the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is priced around $190-200. Moreover, there are pretty good chances that Qualcomm might increase the price of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 by up to 30%, potentially reaching $260. This has led Samsung to consider alternatives, including its Exynos 2500 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs.
However, the report proclaiming MediaTek Dimensity integration is not robust. Moreover, it does not specify which Dimensity SoC might be under consideration. Therefore, it’s suggested to take this information with skepticism. If Samsung chooses a MediaTek SoC, it will definitely choose an upcoming flagship that can compete with the Exynos 2500 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
