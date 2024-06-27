Samsung Galaxy S25 May Feature MediaTek SoC

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 is poised to become one of the top Android phones when it launches, probably in early 2025. Known for its cutting-edge technology, Samsung’s flagship series always features the latest smartphone SoCs, providing exceptional performance. Traditionally, the tech giant alternates between Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon SoCs and its own Exynos chips, resulting in slight performance riffs across different models and regions. However, a recent rumor claims that Samsung may shake things up further by introducing a third SoC option—this time from MediaTek.

A MediaTek Chipset May Power Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

According to a leaker, Samsung’s chances of using the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy S25 are “higher than before” depending on the SoC’s yield. The Exynos integration aims to benefit Samsung’s semiconductor business and aid in price negotiations with Qualcomm.

A South Korean news publication highlights that the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is priced around $190-200. Moreover, there are pretty good chances that Qualcomm might increase the price of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 by up to 30%, potentially reaching $260. This has led Samsung to consider alternatives, including its Exynos 2500 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs.

However, the report proclaiming MediaTek Dimensity integration is not robust. Moreover, it does not specify which Dimensity SoC might be under consideration. Therefore, it’s suggested to take this information with skepticism. If Samsung chooses a MediaTek SoC, it will definitely choose an upcoming flagship that can compete with the Exynos 2500 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Opting for a MediaTek SoC would mark a significant shift for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series, which has traditionally leaned on Qualcomm and Exynos chips. This proactive move could boost competition and potentially help stabilize flagship phone prices despite rising component costs. However, this rumor is still speculative, so take it with caution. Samsung’s next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series launch is still a few months away, but excitement is building for the significant camera upgrades expected in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is poised to revolutionize mobile photography with a bunch of significant camera improvements. According to the latest leak, the device will boast a cutting-edge quad-camera setup, marking a notable upgrade from its predecessor.