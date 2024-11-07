Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim – What we know So far?

The tech giant Samsung seems to be working on a surprise addition to its flagship Galaxy lineup, the Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumors suggest that it will be a sleeker device and will offer high performance. The initial rumors surfaced earlier this year, however, now we have new evidence and a credible leak from a well-known source.

According to popular leak source Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S25 Slim will feature an “Ultra” camera setup. Moreover, the S25 Slim is expected to feature a 200MP primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This approach from Samsung was previously witnessed with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which included the 200MP camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra without the remaining Ultra lenses.

In addition, a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S937U also appeared in the IMEI database, leading to speculation that it could be the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim. Industry insiders believe this model is a step above the Galaxy S25+ (SM-S936U), potentially positioning the Slim variant as a high-end yet compact alternative within the Galaxy S25 series.

Furthermore, the rumors suggest that the remaining camera specs of the Galaxy S25 Slim are likely to align with the Galaxy S25+. If it turns out to be true, the S25 slim would arrive with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, a 12MP front camera, consistent across the Galaxy S25 lineup, is anticipated.

Samsung’s move to combine Ultra-level photography with a slim design indicates its strategy to target users looking for a high-end phone in a more compact form.

Also read:

Samsung Launches Industry’s First 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM, Redefining High-Speed Memory for AI & Next-Gen Graphics