Samsung Galaxy S25+ Surfaces On Geekbench With Exynos Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S25+ has made yet another appearance on Geekbench, reigniting the debate over its processor. This isn’t the first time the highly anticipated plus variant has stirred up curiosity. The same model surfaced on Geekbench last month with similar Exynos-powered results, leaving fans and analysts wondering: will Samsung truly stick to Exynos for some Galaxy S25 models, or is this simply a pre-production unit undergoing testing?

The flagship killer, bearing model number SM-S936B, recently showcased its performance on Geekbench with 2,358 in single-core tests and 8,211 in multi-core test scores respectively. The model runs Android 15 and boasts 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip powers it. Let’s have a look at the Geekbench listing:

Snapdragon or Exynos? The Samsung Galaxy S25+ Keeps Us Guessing

Some industry reports claim that Samsung will opt for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for its Galaxy S25 series. A trusted tipster even reported that all S25 variants will ditch Exynos altogether, just like Samsung did with the Snapdragon-exclusive Galaxy S23 series. However, the repeated presence of the Exynos 2500 in benchmarks hints at a potential Snapdragon/Exynos split. The tech giant has used similar strategies before, offering Snapdragon processors in select markets while shipping Exynos-powered devices in others.

It is pertinent to mention that benchmark results sometimes reflect test units or region-specific models that don’t align with broader production plans. The constant appearance of Exynos scores could simply reflect Samsung’s ongoing development of the chip rather than an official plan to incorporate it into the Galaxy S25 series. So, the fate of the Galaxy S25 processor series remains uncertain.

Whether Samsung sticks to Qualcomm for all models or reintroduces Exynos into the mix will become clearer as we approach the official launch. Until then, keep your eyes on Samsung’s next move. More leaks will provide further clarity about the tech giant’s plans. Stay tuned for updates to unfold this mystery!

Check Out: ROX By Jazz Slashes Price For Its ‘Insane Vibe’ Offer – PhoneWorld