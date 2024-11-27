The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphones of early 2025, with leaks and rumours steadily building excitement. A recently surfaced video showcasing the device has now been followed by additional images, offering new perspectives on the phone’s design and software features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Leaked Design and Specs Create Buzz

The leaked images, originally posted by a Reddit user and later shared by Android Authority, provide a detailed look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s exterior. These images reveal several design elements, including the placement of the S Pen slot, side buttons, camera lenses, and glimpses of the new One UI 7 interface.

The S Pen slot remains on the bottom left, but it appears to be closer to the edge than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone’s frame also shows noticeable refinements, featuring rounder corners instead of the angular design seen in its predecessor. This slight change aims to improve ergonomics and aesthetics.

One striking detail is the slimmer display bezels, giving the device a sleeker appearance. The overall design language hints at Samsung’s effort to create a more polished, user-friendly flagship.

One UI 7: A Minimal and Rounded Makeover

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will debut with One UI 7, Samsung’s latest software overlay based on Android 15. Leaked screenshots show a revamped user interface with rounded elements in the quick settings panel, notification tray, and app icons.

Key highlights of the One UI 7 leaks include:

Quick settings redesign: Widgets and icons have been reordered for easier navigation.

Widgets and icons have been reordered for easier navigation. Notification tray separation: Notifications are now separate from the control centre, offering a cleaner experience.

Notifications are now separate from the control centre, offering a cleaner experience. Minimal camera app: The main menu of the camera app has been simplified for ease of use.

The main menu of the camera app has been simplified for ease of use. Bolder time display: The time counter in the notification tray is more prominent, ensuring better visibility.

The leaked model, bearing the number SM-S938B/DS, was running One UI 7 with a July 2024 security patch, hinting at a well-optimized and modern software experience. The beta version of One UI 7 will roll out soon, with a stable release likely coinciding with the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s launch.

Powerful Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Geekbench listings for the SM-S938B model reveal impressive performance metrics. The device scored 2,627 in single-core tests and 9,404 in multi-core tests. These numbers align closely with in-house tests of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which powers the device.

The chipset features a base clock speed of 3.53 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.47 GHz, making it an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon chip. It’s likely optimized as part of the “Snapdragon for Galaxy” initiative, tailored specifically for Samsung’s flagship devices.

The tested model included 12GB of RAM and ran Android 15, further solidifying its status as a performance powerhouse.

Expectations for Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will launch with the entire Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. With its refined design, upgraded software, and top-tier performance, it promises to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Fans can look forward to seeing how these leaks translate into the final product.

